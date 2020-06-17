MORONGO BASIN — School is out for summer but families in the Morongo Basin can still get meals from their local public schools.
Any child, age 0-18, can get free food for breakfast and lunch.
“We are honored to be able to contribute some certainty in the way of nutritious meals,” said director of nutritional services Janet Barth.
Summer meals will be given out from 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Thursday from June 18 to July 23, at five schools:
• Twentynine Palms High School, 72750 Wildcat Way.
• Twentynine Palms Elementary School, 74350 Playa Vista Drive.
• Joshua Tree Elementary School, 6051 Sunburst Drive.
• La Contenta Middle School, 7050 La Contenta Road, Yucca Valley.
• Landers Elementary, 56450 Reche Road.
• Yucca Valley High School, 7600 Sage Ave.
“We are currently planning on serving approximately 3,800 children, but are prepared for over 5,000,” Barth said. “This is a 65 percent increase over last summer.”
Barth expects growing numbers of families to seek out the food partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused lost jobs and wages throughout the area.
The program will be an extension of the meal hand-outs that the department held during the COVID-related school closure, March 13-June 10. In those three months, the district served 627,637 meals.
Barth said there is no paperwork required to receive the food; families are encouraged to just show up. Each child present will receive a week’s worth of meals.
For information, contact nutritional services at (760) 367-9191, ext. 4263 or 4271.
The program is sponsored by the USDA and the National School Lunch Program.
(1) comment
Why ? This is getting ridiculous.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.