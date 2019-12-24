JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK — Skeletal remains discovered in the 49 Palms Oasis area last week have not yet been identified, but a missing Canadian hiker’s family says it has sent his dental records to investigators to see if they match.
The remains appeared to have been tucked into steep terrain far from trails for some time, according to the national park. Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jodi Miller said forensics testing will be needed to identify them.
The remains were first spotted in photographs of the area taken last summer by a drone team called Western States Aerial Search, working with missing hiker Paul Miller’s family.
A team analyzing the photos notified Joshua Tree National Park on Thursday, Dec. 19, that they may have seen remains in a rocky, steep location.
Law enforcement rangers hiked to the spot on Friday, Dec. 20, and found human skeletal remains and personal belongings, although no identification, according to park spokeswoman Hannah Schwalbe.
National Park Service law enforcement and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department are working together on the investigation.
What caused the person’s death is undetermined, although Schwalbe said there are no initial indications of foul play.
The family of 51-year-old Paul Miller, who went missing in June 2018, thinks the remains might be his and are in contact with park officials.
“We are keeping our fingers crossed, as strange as that may sound. We are hoping that it’s Paul because it’s been a long year and a half,” Miller’s sister, Dawne Robinson, told CTV News in Canada.
She said her brother’s dental records had been sent to help with the identification.
“If it isn’t (Paul), then hopefully it will bring closure to some other family, if they do belong to someone else. But we’re optimistic,” Robinson said. “We’re very cautious at this point because we don’t want to get our hopes up. Hopefully the dental records will clarify whether it’s Paul or not.”
Miller’s wife, Stephanie, provided a statement to CTV, saying, “The family is hopeful this whole nightmare can be over soon.”
Miller disappeared on final day of trip
Paul and Stephanie Miller were taking an anniversary trip in the American West in summer 2018. The Millers, an Ontario couple married 26 years, visited Bryce Canyon, Zion and Grand Canyon before capping off their trip at Joshua Tree National Park.
They had meant to hike the 49 Palms trail together earlier in their visit to Joshua Tree, but it was raining and they postponed it to the final day, Stephanie Miller told reporters.
Paul left their hotel room after breakfast, around 9 a.m. July 13.
When he hadn’t returned by noon, Stephanie became concerned and alerted park rangers.
Rangers started a search immediately, and eventually up to 90 people on the ground, six search dogs, an all-terrain vehicle and a helicopter crew joined the hunt for Miller. No sign was found besides his rental car, which was left in the parking lot of the 49 Palms trailhead, inside the park from an entrance in Twentynine Palms.
Drone pilots step in to keep search alive
The drone team that found the remains, Western States Aerial Search, is based in Utah and has been visiting Joshua Tree National Park with a special use permit to search for Miller, said Ainsley Otten, member of the Find Paul Miller group in Canada.
According to their Facebook page, Western States never charges fees or accept rewards.
Western States worked with Wings of Mercy, a group of drone operators that help families of missing people in Canada, to scour the images for signs of human remains.
Wings of Mercy founder Shane Michaels told a Canadian news service he developed software that analyzes every pixel in every image taken by a drone.
(1) comment
I was just curious, if pic were taken last summer by drone. Why did it take a year and a half to look at them and find this poor man? I've hiked that area extensively for almost 20 years. So, its just puzzling and I'm wondering. Hope this brings closure to the family and he can be laid in peace. RIP Brother.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.