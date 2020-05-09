Our little community has been very warm this past week, with excessive heat warnings and temperatures in the high 90s. We had a bit of an issue with a neighborhood Airbnb, as the place was obviously rented out, despite the current order banning short-term rentals. We exchanged courteous texts and the host sent me a notice she had received from Airbnb which basically stated that as of May 1 she could start accepting guests again. I sent her the San Bernardino County web page, stating that the ban has not been lifted and Governor Newsom’s order had not been rescinded. Long story short, the neighbor canceled all her bookings and informed family members they could not stay in the cabin until further notice. I would advise local hosts to check before believing Airbnb notices because they obviously do not care if you are slapped with a hefty fine, jail time or both. I know this must be so hard for Airbnb hosts and I do sympathize, but I believe we need to follow the medical and scientific guidelines in order to get a real handle on the spread of COVID-19.
These really are difficult times aren’t they? It’s hard not to give in to gut-wrenching terror when all the dreadful possibilities flood your brain in the wee hours of the night. I understand the futility of converting my fear into fury at developments I disagree with, but it’s hard not to isn’t it?
When it all becomes overwhelming, we garden and we look to the moon, sun, planets and stars for constant reassurance in the midst of all this turmoil. Our morning planets, Jupiter, Saturn and Mars line up abound 4 a.m. May 12 through 14; find the moon and just above it Jupiter shines brightest. Nearby is the ringed planet Saturn and Mars will be closest to the moon on the 14th.
Evening planets, Venus and Mercury will be in close conjunction on May 21 in the Northwest sky, 10 degrees high at dusk. First, locate Venus; as darkness approaches Mercury appears.
Stay well neighbors!
