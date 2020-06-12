Racism called a public health crisis

SAN BERNARDINO — The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors took a step forward in addressing racism in the community on Tuesday morning as they declared racism a public health crisis.
This move to address racism locally comes after a national outcry against racially driven police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who was killed by police during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25.
This declaration acknowledges that racism may result in measurable detriments to people and communities of color in the delivery of and access to wellness, economic development and opportunity, public safety, housing and education.
It also establishes “equity” as an 11th vision element in the countywide vision, creating a platform for the county to reach out to community members to identify specific problems in locals area and address them.
“The element groups were created to facilitate community dialogue and identify key areas in the community,” said deputy executive officer of community services Diana Alexander. “I can think of no better way to have this important discussion about the ills of racism and the importance of racism in our county.”
The board directed staff members to establish the countywide vision equity element group, which will be composed of community members and experts in health care, education, economic development, law and justice and other fields.
The members may include some of the many community leaders who spoke out in favor of the declaration, including members of the San Bernardino County Association of African American Employees and the League of Women Voters.
Trinka Landry-Bourne, president of the SBCAAAE, said her organization supports the motion and would like to work with the committee in addressing some of problems that racism causes, like disparities in education and access to resources.
“We support you in beginning today the conversations and actions that will once and for all eradicate racism and create an equitable society for those living and prospering in our communities,” she said. “Overt and subconscious acts of racisms compound the stresses of our everyday lives, literally diminishing the quality of life for our community and many of our county employees and families.”
County activist Paulette Morris said that, specifically, she would like to see the county address problems with law enforcement.
She said the police brutality problem was a local one, as well as national, and she urged the board of supervisors to reach out to the local community to find out who some of these officers are.
“We have way more good cops and county sheriffs on the mountain but we have those few bad ones. We want them gone,” she said. “You need to know what’s going on in your backyard.”
Another community activist, Dr. Ayanna Balogun, who is an educator in Rialto and a professor at the University of Redlands, said she would like the committee to discuss and take action against the disparities in the education system.
A disproportionate number of black students are referred to special education, while a low percentage of black students are participating in AP or honors courses, Balogun said.
“Why aren’t our African American students participating in these AP and honors courses?” she asked. “We need to find that out.”
Supervisor Janice Rutherford agreed and said the committee as a whole will work to address these problems, which reach far beyond the county borders but can be addressed locally.
“These problems are not uniquely caused by or owned wholly by the county,” she said. “They are broader issues that involve cross-government. They involve the private sector. They involve individual communities, nonprofits, communities of faith.”
The county will be scheduling community meetings in the upcoming months to discuss these issues and others that may be specific to one city or area of the county.
The board urged locals to get involved and help identify some of the disparities people of color face in San Bernardino County.
“This board is a board of action and this is a beginning, it is not the end of where we’re going at this point,” said Chairman Curt Hagman. “This will continue to be an ongoing discussion.”
