JOSHUA TREE — Roger Tindell, a 38-year-old Morongo Basin resident facing eight charges of attempted murder, took a plea deal Wednesday morning in court and changed his plea to guilty to three counts of attempted murder with an enhancement for discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury.
Tindell is accused of shooting 43-year-old Jonathan Lakes in Yucca Valley on the morning of Oct. 17, 2018. Investigators say after the shooting, Tindell led deputies on a chase through Yucca Valley and Morongo Valley that ended when Tindell hit a patrol car and fired on deputies, who returned fire and brought him down.
He was hit by deputies’ bullets in the left ear and right arm and was treated at Desert Regional Medical Center.
Tindell allegedly fired on seven officers in the shootout. No one was seriously injured.
Tindell livestreamed on Facebook from his vehicle during the chase
Tindell is also a suspect in a double homicide in Henderson, Nevada, and was wanted by an FBI task force at the time of the Yucca Valley shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
In his agreement with prosecutors, Tindell has pleaded guilty to attempting to murder Lakes and causing great bodily harm to him through the use of a firearm. He also pleaded guilty to attempting to murder two police officers.
He will appear for his sentencing hearing on Dec. 20 at the Joshua Tree Superior Courthouse. After his sentencing, he will be extradited to Nevada to face his double-homicide charges.
