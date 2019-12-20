RANCHO CUCAMONGA — William Olivo, a 27-year-old former Marine, was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday for the stabbing of current Marine Dominique Clement, 21.
Clement was killed Feb. 5, 2018, in military housing on Joe Davis Drive in Twentynine Palms. Deputies found Olivo holding a knife outside the complex.
After three days of deliberations, a jury found Olivo guilty of murder, making criminal threats and preventing or dissuading a witness. The jury also found it to be true that Olivo used a deadly weapon in the crime, which exposes him to a longer sentence.
The trial was moved to Rancho Cucamonga because attorneys on both sides filed challenges to remove judges in Joshua Tree from the case. Jason Gueltzow, a deputy district attorney from Joshua Tree, prosecuted Olivo.
“I’m very proud to be a part of an enormous team that worked on this prosecution and brought justice for Dominique Clement,” Gueltzow said Friday afternoon.
Olivo and Clement “barely knew each other,” the prosecutor said.
Clement came from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and was a lance corporal in the Marine Corps. His goals were to serve his country, get an education and be an artist, his mother, Casey Guidry, told KESQ news.
“He was amazing. He was always happy and kind and he always met friends,” Guidry said through her tears. “He was polite and he was so smart and he could draw and he was patient.”
She had talked to him days before the murder. “He was so happy. He was proud of himself,” she said.
“I was so lucky to have him.”
Gueltzow said Clement’s family have been keeping in touch with the district attorney’s office.
“They were unable to make it to the trial but we’ve been updating them every day,” he said.
They plan to give statements before the judge when Olivo is sentenced next month.
