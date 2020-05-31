MORONGO BASIN — Over 100 protesters flocked to Highway 62 on Sunday afternoon in Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley to demand justice for George Floyd, an African-American man who was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25. The local protestors joined in on a growing movement urging the country to reform law enforcement practices and stop police brutality.
Keira Mitchell and her friend, Nicholas Devinney, were two of the protesters at the Joshua Tree protest at Twentynine Palms Highway and Park Boulevard. Both are students who will be freshmen at Yucca Valley High School in the fall.
When asked what inspired them to come out and join the protest, Mitchell said that she wanted to bring awareness to the local community.
“I’m a black woman myself and I just wanted to come out and say how unjust this situation is,” she said. “George Floyd was murdered out there in cold blood.”
Devinney agreed and noted that, in the local community, he’s seen a lot of racism, even amongst those close to him, so it’s important to show that this is an issue for everyone, everywhere, not just in big cities.
Up the road at the corner of Twentynine Palms Highway and Old Woman Springs Road another group of protestors gathered. One of those protestors, Jess Jones, is a local resident who didn't even know about the protest until she saw demonstrators while driving along the highway.
“I was just driving along the highway and I saw them,” she said. “I had a poster board and a marker in my car so I decided to make a poster quickly and join.”
Jones said that she was shocked to see how many people were demonstrating in such a small town.
“When you live away from a big city it’s hard to feel like you can really do anything,” she said. “But seeing everyone out here is amazing. It’s amazing to see that the community cares.”
Another protestor, Lyn Ellen Rowan, said that she was happy that the local community was protesting peacefully. She said that her opinion differed from many of those that she was protesting with; she is a supporter of the police force but she believes that what happened to George Floyd is unimaginable and that laws need to be changed.
“I believe in protests, just peaceful protests,” she said. “If you want a law to change then you have to work within the law.”
The local protests came after a string of protests and riots sprouted up across the country in response to Floyd’s murder and a surge in police violence. In 2019 1,099 people were killed by police officers, according to Mapping Police Violence, a research and advocacy group; 259 were black people and 28 of those people were found to be unarmed.
Los Angeles has seen five consecutive days of unrest with protests that spread from Long Beach to Pasadena. Many of these protests have remained peaceful but some have resulted in riots and as a result Los Angeles mandated a city-wide curfew of 6 p.m.
On Saturday afternoon a protest in Los Angeles’ Fairfax neighborhood, which began peacefully, escalated and some protestors burned several patrol vehicles and marked others with graffiti.
A kiosk for the Los Angeles Police Department at The Grove was set on fire and a Nordstrom was also looted.
In response Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the Los Angeles County and City, activating the National Guard to come into Los Angeles to assist local law enforcement.
Los Angeles County is preparing for the unrest to continue through to the following days.
Political organizers including Black Lives Matter are calling for peaceful protests while noting that George Floyd’s violent death was a breaking point for many people who have been fighting for an end to police brutality.
On Saturday Black Lives matter distributed a petition calling for systemic change in law enforcement that protects black lives.
“We demand acknowledgment and accountability for the devaluation and dehumanization of Black life at the hands of the police,” they said in the petition.
“We call for a national defunding of police. We demand investment in our communities and the resources to ensure Black people not only survive, but thrive.”
The petition can be found at https://blacklivesmatter.com/defundthepolice/.
