For the past seven years, the Mojave Desert has been my home. During my time here, many interesting animals have come across my path. Some of these critters led me to love my surroundings more each day. I am lucky because my family owns a house and property that allow me to explore nature frequently. My father has a garage, he calls it his shop, where tools and wood are stored. He spends late nights there working on projects. When I find the time, I often linger in the shop working on a hobby of my own, or spending time with my dad helping him create beautiful works of art.
Around 9:00 one night, we closed up the shop and discovered a garage door full of fluttering moths I had never seen before. Instinctively, I asked my father what species they were. He told me they are “tobacco moths,” which is a nickname for the white-lined sphinx moth.
The white-lined sphinx moth is one of the largest flying insects of the desert, with an adult wingspan exceeding five inches. When alarmed, they emit a thick, green substance, made of regurgitated food, from their mouths in order to protect themselves. These insects possess a brown head, a thorax with six white stripes, and brown spots trailing toward the abdomen. During the larval stage, the sphinx moth burrows underground and waits until it is fully grown, at which time it digs back to the surface. This intrigues me, as moths are my favorite desert insect; I had no idea they lived underground in their larval form.
The sphinx moth pollinates flowers during its adult life by feeding on nectar. This insect, with the help of rapidly beating wings, hovers while feeding in a manner similar to a hummingbird. Another nickname for this insect is the hummingbird moth. I have such appreciation for this moth because of its significance in the desert ecosystem.
Our desert is a beautiful place, and I am grateful to observe the equally beautiful organisms that keep it so.
