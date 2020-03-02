PIONEERTOWN — A man driving a pickup truck the wrong way on Pioneertown Road caused two crashes around 8:15 p.m. Friday, seriously hurting himself and two other people, California Highway Patrol officers say.
According to the CHP, Stanley White, 75, of Pioneertown, was driving a 2016 Ram 2500 going the wrong way on Pioneertown Road, south of Chateau Road. White was headed south but in the northbound lanes, Officer C. Simmons said.
Two other vehicles were going southbound in the correct lane and approaching White. The first was a 2008 Hyundai Accent driven by Fan He, a 36-year-old from Pasadena.
Fan He tried to avoid a crash by turning his Hyundai to the right and the Ram sideswiped the left side of the Hyundai, causing major damage to the side and rear axle, the CHP said.
White continued going the wrong way and struck a 1997 Honda Odyssey head-on, causing the Ram to overturn. The Ram and Honda both sustained major front-end damage.
Eileen McNulty, 25, of Los Angeles, was driving the Honda, with Christopher Hager, 26, of Northfield, Minnesota, in the passenger seat.
White and Hager were driven to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment of major injuries. McNulty was flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment of her major injuries.
Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt.
CHP officers say White was under the influence during the crash. They arrested him for felony driving under the influence and once he is released from the hospital, he will be booked into the West Valley Detention Center.
The crash is being investigated by Officer J. Williams of the Morongo Basin CHP.
“The California Highway Patrol would like to remind everyone to slow down, pay attention, buckle up and designate a sober driver,” Simmons said.
