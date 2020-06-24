SAN BERNARDINO — The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors officially adopted a motion to declare racism a public health crisis Tuesday.
This declaration acknowledges that racism may result in measurable detriments to people and communities of color in the delivery of and access to wellness, economic development and opportunity, public safety, housing and education.
It also establishes “equity” as an 11th vision element in the countywide vision, creating a platform for the county to reach out to community members to identify specific problems in the local area and address them.
The motion was discussed at the last board meeting on June 9 but was officially adopted on Tuesday morning.
“I am so proud that we have the opportunity to bring about institutional change,” Gonzales said. “Rethinking, revamping, revitalizing the entire San Bernardino County community.”
The board will meet again at 10 a.m. July 7. The meeting can be viewed online at http://www.sbcounty.gov/Main/Pages/ViewMeetings.aspx. The board has also reopened remote viewing centers, including the Bob Burke Government Center in Joshua Tree for live viewing of the event.
