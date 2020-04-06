MORONGO BASIN — The National Weather Service is increasingly confident that the next few days will bring heavier rain, thunderstorms and possible flooding to the Morongo Basin.
Forecasters say several rounds of rain and mountain snow could break daily precipitation records in part of Southern California.
A Monday weather threat outlook for Twentynine Palms and surrounding areas predicts rain today, April 6, thunderstorms on Tuesday, April 7, flooding and thunderstorms on Wednesday, April 8, and rain on Thursday, April 9.
The impact should be minor, according to the Las Vegas NWS office.
The Monday morning threat outlook predicts up to 1.18 inches of rain could fall in parts of the Morongo Basin, including Yucca Valley.
Just under a quarter-inch of rain could fall in parts of the Morongo Basin today and again Tuesday, and it is possible Wednesday could bring more than a half-inch of rain to the Basin, according to the.
The storm system is expected to continue into Thursday, bringing around 0.12 inch of rain into the Basin.
Snow is less likely, with levels dropping to 6,500 feet above sea level Tuesday to Thursday.
This will be a relatively warm storm, limiting snow accumulation below 7,000 feet.
