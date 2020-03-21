YUCCA VALLEY — Yucca Valley Town Manager Curtis Yakimow said the county has not told the town whether anyone in Yucca Valley was confirmed to have the novel coronavirus 2019, but said everyone should be prepared for the spread.
“As testing gets further disbursed, it’s going to be shown to be everywhere,” Yakimow said Saturday morning.
The commander of the Twentynine Palms combat center said on Facebook Friday night that one civilian man in Yucca Valley was confirmed to have COVID-19.
San Bernardino County reported four news cases of novel coronavirus Friday, but has remained steadfast in its new policy not to reveal where the patients live.
“We need to follow public health orders and try to limit our exposure for the health and safety of everyone in the town of Yucca Valley and across the Morongo Basin,” Yakimow said.
The state health officer has ordered everyone in California to stay home except to carry out essential activities like shopping and getting health care.
“The town also realizes the devastating impact this will have on our businesses and their employees,” he added.
Town officials have started brainstorming initiatives to help local businesses and Yakimow said he expects to present those to the Town Council soon.
The council’s next meeting will be March 31 and will be conducted remotely.
