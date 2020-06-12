It’s been a difficult few weeks if you’re the sensitive, empathic type and especially so if you are a person of color.
The scab has once again been removed from the wound of injustice and inequality. It is painful and seems to cause more blood to shed before the real healing can begin.
If you are a white person who is looking to examine your own biases, understand institutional racism and see the full breadth of attitudes around these subjects by black, indigenous people of color, look for some resources here moving forward.
A friend suggested the first book I read on my own journey be “The Arc of a Bad Idea: Understanding and Transcending Race,” by Dr. Carlos Hoyt. He also has some videos on YouTube.
Local residents Raven Sokolis, Amy Atwell and Bill Gilman will host Joshua Tree Night Market Saturday. This venue for local artists and artisans allows people to responsibly distance while enjoying a summer evening among neighbors and friends. The organizers ask all vendors, staff and participants to wear masks and respect social distancing. Vendors will offer jewelry, vintage items, metal sculptures, photography, pottery, macramé and healing modalities. The market is being held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday evenings at the corner of El Reposo and Twentynine Palms Highway, in the lot next to The Shops @ Zanny’s at 61877 Twentynine Palms Highway. Soul Connection and Miller Art and Gifts will also being open until 10 p.m.
If you’re not venturing out on June 13, enjoy these virtual second Saturday openings including:
•The “Quarantations Group Show” is a Facebook Live opening event present by La Matadora Gallery from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. It is hosted by Wendy Gadzuk, who is also one of the displaying artists. Find the live link at their Facebook event post here at https://bit.ly/37gau6K, or find a link on the gallery website at lamatadoragallery.org.
•The “Lift Off” Beatnik youth art show will launch Saturday and will be hosted by Jessica and Fiona King. The mother and daughter team work in art together as a way for Fiona, a teenager with health issues and disabilities, to express herself. Find the Facebook event at https://bit.ly/2BUJGxe.
As local businesses work on implementing the required protocols for opening, the owners and management of Crossroads and JT Country Kitchen are actively working on their plans to reopen. I imagine the protocols for restaurants are much more detailed and indoor seating needs to be reduced by as much as 50 percent in these spaces which are already pretty compact. Let’s be sure to support these local businesses when they reopen.
If you have news for this column, call Dawn Davis at (760) 392-1293 or email jtdotell@gmail.com. Hear Dawn’s podcast at desertladydiaries.com.
