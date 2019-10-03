Collective show hints at art tour delights to come

JOSHUA TREE — The 18th Hwy 62 Open Studio Art Tours Collective Show opened with a reception Saturday. Joshua Tree Art Gallery and Gallery 62, both now managed by the Morongo Basin Cultural Arts Council, hosted the two exhibits.
The tours will be larger than ever this year. There will be 204 artists showing at 126 locations over three weekends.
Artwork in every conceivable medium will be represented and, as usual, will span the entire Basin from Morongo Valley to Wonder Valley.
Catalogs and maps are now available online at https://hwy62arttours.org, along with a lot of other tour information and a complete artists and locations list.
The three weekends are Oct. 5 and 6, Oct. 12 and 13 and Oct. 19 and 20.
A second artists reception will be held for the Collective Show during the second-Saturday Downtown Nights art crawl from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at 61607 Twentynine Palms Highway.
