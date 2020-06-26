Our little community would normally be looking forward to next weekend’s Fourth of July celebrations and the monthly first Saturday breakfast. Sadly, it ain’t happenin’ neighbors, and today’s last Saturday community potluck buffet isn’t either.
As this pandemic and accompanying conspiracy theories rage on, this is really starting to get challenging isn’t it? Living up here on Copper Mountain Mesa, it’s not like we have stores, movie theaters, restaurants or anything nearby, so we’re not missing on that. For us, as eccentric, eclectic desert neighbors, it’s our community get-togethers at the center we miss. Hugging on each other at the breakfast; squealing with delight at the sight of d-licious food at the potluck. And we miss Mack Dodd and the weekly game night and Friday night barbecue.
The monthly USDA food giveaway is the only community gathering going on these days, and we’re not even allowed to get out of the vehicle! Sigh. Oh well, it is what it is. Thankfully, our garden still grows and the stars still twinkle.
Here’s Mary: “If you are a stellar enthusiast, you are going to be in heaven for the next couple of days as the moon is just a sliver in the sky. Grab your telescope and look for our most distant neighbor Neptune. You will definitely have to be an early riser to catch sight as it does not rise until around 1 a.m.
Much closer to home and much easier to spot unaided, is Mars which clears the horizon about 20 minutes after Neptune. While you have your telescope out, don’t forget to try and target the comet PanSTARRS in your viewfinder as it is still putting on a good show. If early evening viewing is more for you, look out for Jupiter rising at about 10 p.m. with Saturn rising about 10 minutes later. The two giant gas planets appear to be just 6 degrees apart in the night sky. If you stay up until the moon sets, you just might be able to see an arm of our own galaxy splashing across the sky.” How awesome, thank you Mary.
Stay well neighbors!
