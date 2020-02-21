YUCCA VALLEY — Sheriff’s deputies say an 18-year-old on hallucinogens was caught in the act of destroying items in La Casita and assaulted a deputy as he was arrested.
Erick Ramirez-Ortega, from La Quinta, was arrested early Friday on charges of battery with serious bodily injury and burglary.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, staff were cleaning up after closing at La Casita restaurant when Ramirez-Ortega broke in. They called deputies, who said they found him inside the restaurant, destroying things.
Ramirez-Ortega assaulted a deputy as he resisted arrest, the Sheriff’s Department alleges.
He was found to be under the influence of hallucinogenic mushrooms and was treated at Hi-Desert Medical Center before he was booked into jail.
He is being held at West Valley Detention Center on $100,000 bail and is due in court Feb. 25.
