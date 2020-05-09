Mother’s Day is just around the corner! The official Mother’s Day holiday arose in the 1900s as a result of the efforts of Anna Jarvis, the woman many believe was responsible for our traditional Mother’s Day celebration. Following her mother’s 1905 death, Anna conceived Mother’s Day as a way of honoring the sacrifices mothers made for their children.
Anna never married or had children but wanted to carry out her own mother’s wishes of having a day just for moms. For years, she tirelessly campaigned for this day and on May 8, 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a Joint Resolution designating the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.
It was not long before florists and card and candy companies capitalized on its popularity. By 1920 Anna had become disillusioned with how the holiday had been commercialized and urged people to stop buying Mother’s Day flowers, cards and candies. By 1925, carnations had become associated with Mother’s Day and the selling of carnations by the American War Mothers to raise money angered her. During a meeting of this organization, Anna’s protests were so raucous that she was actually arrested for disturbing the peace! By the time of her death in 1948, having spent most of her personal wealth in legal fees, she had renounced the holiday altogether.
There’s still plenty of time for you to remember the lovely ladies in your life who are moms. Family gatherings might not be possible this year, so making a call or sending a card or flowers will undoubtedly be appreciated more than ever!
Along with the frustrations of COVID-19, Mother Nature has added her two cents with summer heat, wind, moths, an influx of flies and, if memory serves, the old adage “April showers bring May flowers” was never meant to include weeds. Just when you think you’ve pulled the last one, you find your original starting point has grown even more! Spring weeding always brings to mind the pretty little yellow flower my mom discovered in an open field in Oregon while she and my dad were on one of their “road less traveled” trips. She pilfered a few of the flowers, brought them home to add to her garden and although they did quite well, she did admit they were probably just pretty weeds. The following year I noticed she had cleared out the flower bed ahead of schedule and asked about the yellow flowers.
“I had to get rid of the evidence and you are never to tell a soul that I brought it here,” she said. A quick look around the neighboring yards told the story. Little yellow flowers, attached to an extremely intrusive vine, not only invaded lawns and flower beds, but were hanging from palm trees, fruit trees and even the telephone wires. She was mortified. She’s been gone six years now but I can’t help but think she’s having a good chuckle, as little yellow flowers can still be seen hanging from the telephone wires!
Happy Mother’s Day, stay well and ‘love ya” hugs to all!
