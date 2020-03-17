Two stunning shows on  display in Joshua Tree

A two-man show titled “Form and Space” opened at the Joshua Tree Art Gallery during the second-Saturday Downtown Nights art crawl Saturday.
Jason Graves is showing his monoprints and acrylic paintings.
Etchings are made using metal plates, which are engraved and inked with oil-based inks. The artist places dampened paper on the plate and runs it through an etching press.
In monoprinting, the plate is not etched, but rather painted on directly and then run through the press, creating a single print.
In Graves’ process, he doesn’t use a metal plate, but rather paints directly onto a smooth piece of Plexiglass.
Graves’ work is free and loose and almost all his pieces depict the female form.
“I’m very spontaneous and I don’t plan anything. I’m not really present when I’m working, so the work is very intuitive,” he said.
“It’s all about balance for me. My years of working in graphic design have given me an innate sense of balance.”
David Bottoms is the other artist in the show. He is displaying his geometric designs made in a layering process with resin. Though the works look flat in photographs, in real life, the layering gives them three-dimensional depth.
Gallery 62 has a multi-artist exhibit, “Hammer + Brush.”
Metal-bending sculptor Gubby Beck has a series of pieces on display, Marcia Geiger contributed several small wildlife paintings, Lorry Stone is showing her surreal and fun paintings in the lobby gallery and Mardi de Veuve Alexis is showing her abstract paintings in the Signature Gallery.
Karan Murphy has a display of her desert rusted, assemblage pieces that she adorns with ceramic flowers. She is also showing in the lobby gallery.
Gallery director Aimee Buyea painted one of the walls black to accommodate John Henson’s very light, very large nail creations in the second gallery space. “I think the black wall makes the space look larger,” Buyea said.
