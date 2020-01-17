Australian artist in residence opening show

JOSHUA TREE — Artist in residence Megan Evans will host an artist’s reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 25 at BoxoHOUSE, 62732 Sullivan Road.
As an Australian artist, Evans is particularly concerned as she watches her country burn from afar while working here in Joshua Tree.
Her work is a personal journey of decolonization through an investigation of how she can take responsibility for her settler colonial ancestry.
Evans is an interdisciplinary artist, working in video, photography, sculpture and installation. Her practice ultimately involves a mix of conceptual issues and aesthetic concerns.
“Much of my imagery combines original 19th century heritage objects including photographs, furniture and decorative arts with craft processes such as beading and needlepoint,” she said in a released statement. “These objects and processes, symbolic of both personal and universal histories, are combined to unsettle traditional understandings of ownership, memory and identity.”
For more information, visit meganevansartist.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.