Galleries may start reopening, but it could take a while

Morongo Basin art galleries may begin reopening Friday, San Bernardino County has announced.
While it’s good news for Basin art lovers, the reopening process looks to be complex. Any gallery intending to reopen is asked to follow state Department of Public Health guidance for museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums. This 10-page instruction manual has headers like, “Create a Workplace-Specific Plan,” “Topic for Employee and Volunteer Training,” “Individual Control Measures and Screening” and “Cleaning and Disinfecting Protocols.”
So it may come as no surprise that Joshua Tree galleries will not be opening for the regularly scheduled Downtown Nights art crawl Saturday.
The two galleries owned by the Morongo Basin Cultural Arts Council, Joshua Tree Art Gallery and Gallery 62, will not open until September.
“As we reflect and shift with the daily changes and effects of COVID-19, our commitment is to the health and safety of our artists, visitors and neighbors,” gallery director Aimee Buyea said via email Monday
However, many galleries are innovating in these difficult times.
There is one big art event taking place Saturday. La Matadora Gallery will be holding a Facebook Live opening art party for a new show, “Quarantations” (quarantine creations), from 6:30 to 7:30. For the link to the event, go to the gallery’s website at lamatadoragallery.org.
The show will feature the works of 20 artists: Aaron Sheppard, Brooke Kent, Cain Motter, Cindy Rinne, Dianne Bennett, Don Porcella, Iris Colleen, Jessica King, Jodi Thomas, Kate McCabe, Kathy French, Larry Norman, Otis Link, Rachel Slick, Sharon Davis, Tomas Alban, Tony Buhagiar, Walter Lab, Wendy Lee Gadzuk and Wini Brewer.
Gadzuk is acting as guest curator for the show.
“Artists have long been masters of adaptability, using what is immediately available to feed our innate desire to create, both in a physical sense and an energetic sense,” she said via email. “These are strange times, indeed, and I was curious to see what effect, if any, these circumstances had on the art that was being created during them.”
Gadzuk and her partner and fellow exhibitor, Tony Buhagiar, will do a video walk-through during the hour-long event, and are also planning a Zoom event where local writers will read poetry, prose or short stories written during quarantine.
Gadzuk plans to donate 10 percent of sales from the show to organizations for racial justice, such as the ACLU, Minnesota Freedom Fund and Innocence Project, or another of the buyer’s choice.
“This started as something that I told the artists I would do but would not impact their portion of the sale, and most of the artists have volunteered to match that with their cut, as well,” she explained.
JTAG has been doing a window shopping arrangement during the quarantine that is also posted online at joshuatreeartgallery.com/lookout.
Artists Rose Cefalu, Sharon Davis and Philippe Jestin show a rotating lineup of work. Featured artists will change monthly and the window display will change weekly as long as our galleries remain closed,” said Buyea.
Gallery 62 scrambled to post the “HAMMER + BRUSH” exhibit online at gallery62.org/current; the show that was so rudely interrupted by the coronavirus in March.
The show features the work of Gubby Beck, Marcia Geiger, John Henson, Karan Murphy, Lorry Stone and signature artist Mardi de Veuve Alexis. Krisjan Klenow is in the jewelry case and Thomas Alban, Deborah Ammar, Bonnie Brady, Patti Dietrick, Doug Dolde, Ed Keesling, Laurie Schafer, Joan Scott, JR Spoonhower are in the members gallery.
The Beatnik Lounge is staying virtual for now.
“We have been virtual the last two months. Definately “Lift Off” our annual 0 -21 youth show is virtual,” said gallery manager Deborah Tobin in an email Monday. The “Lift Off” show will open Saturday. Find a link to the youth art show on the Beatnik Lounge Facebook page.
