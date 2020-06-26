Mike writes:
Anyone who shopped at Landers Thrift Shoppe last weekend knows that the shelves are clean and well stocked, and everything is 50 percent off. Shop everything from measuring cups to ceiling fans, 10-speed bikes, bathing suits and bassinets. Visitors will need a face mask to enter; donations are not being accepted at this time, but cash and credit cards are. All proceeds support Landers Community Association. Landers Thrift Shoppe is at 58380 Reche Road, just east of the Landers Post Office. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Note: The Thrift Shoppe will be closed next weekend, July 3 and 4, for the holiday.
The Morongo Basin Historical Society wants to hear how coronavirus has affected you. Are you dealing with a pandemic-related hardship, or maybe the new normal has revealed an unexpected opportunity? Put your thoughts into a story, essay, poem, original song or artwork as part of the Citizen Historian program. Send your entry to morongobasinhistoricalsociety@gmail.com. Only original, non-political work will be accepted.
Becky writes:
It looks like we are going to be wearing masks out in public for awhile longer. Hope everyone stays healthy.
I have been worried about all of the bunnies in my yard. I’m sure you have heard of the disease that is spreading among the rabbits and bunnies. They are calling it rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 and it is very contagious.
It does not affect dogs and cats but they recommend that you keep pets from interacting with the bunnies. The ticks they have carry many diseases from heartworm to bubonic plague.
They also recommend that you elevate the hutches of pet rabbits to keep them from having contact with the wild bunnies. If you find dead bunnies, they recommend that you triple bag them and throw them away or bury them deep.
I got into a bit of a situation while delivering the homebound meals on Monday. I guess I tried to keep up with Vicki and I backed into a nice rut from a recent rain. Two very nice men came along to help but I needed a pull.
The girls in the office called for a tow truck and were told that it would be $200. I told them, “Never mind. I will call my grandson Peyton.” Thankfully he is off on Monday so he and two friend showed up a few minutes later. They had me out of there in just a few minutes.
Turned out when I posted my thanks on Facebook, Jo Jo informed me that one of the men was Mr. Rufino. Then my nail lady Nancy said he was her handyman. Small world. Many thanks to all five of them for getting me moving again.
Becky writes:
Looks like we are going to be wearing masks out in public for awhile longer. I hope everyone stays healthy.
I have been worried about all of the bunnies in my yard. I’m sure you have heard of the disease that is spreading among the rabbits and bunnies. They are calling it rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 and it is very contagious.
It does not effect dogs and cats, but they recommend that you keep pets from interacting with the bunnies. The ticks they have carry many diseases from heartworm to bubonic plague.
They also recommend that you elevate the hutches of pet rabbits to keep them from having contact with the wild bunnies. If you find dead bunnies, they recommend you triple-bag them and throw them away or bury them deep.
I got into a bit of a situation while delivering the homebound meals on Monday. I guess I tried to keep up with Vicki and I backed into a nice rut from a recent rain. Two very nice men came along to help but I needed a pull.
The girls in the office called for a tow truck and were told that it would be $200. I told them “never mind I will call my grandson Peyton.” Thankfully he is off on Monday so he and two friend showed up a few minutes later. They had me out of there in just a few minutes.
It turned out, when I posted my thanks on Facebook, Jo Jo informed me that one of the men was Mr. Rufino. Then my nail lady Nancy said he was her handyman. Small world. Many thanks to all five of them for getting me moving again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.