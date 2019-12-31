YUCCA VALLEY — An armed man robbed the Sprint store at gunpoint Friday night, stealing two iPads. Deputies are searching for any clues to the identity of the suspect.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, the man entered the Sprint store in the 58000 block of Twentynine Palms Highway at 9 p.m. Friday, pointed a gun at a worker and demanded money.
The man wanted the worker to get into the safe for him, but when she couldn’t, he bound her hands and legs with duct tape and left with two iPad tablets.
The suspect was described as a black male adult wearing white shoes, tan cargo pants, a purple long-sleeve shirt, brown gloves and a tan hat during the robbery.
Anyone with information for the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s station at (760) 366-4175 or leave an anonymous tip at (888) 782-7463.
(1) comment
More scum from DHS , I suspect.
The word is out about the INCOMPETENT cops up here.
