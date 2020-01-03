Four pets die in Yucca Valley house fire

YUCCA VALLEY — Two dogs and two cats died in a fire that burned a home in the 7300 block of Apache Trail just south of Twentynine Palms Highway Thursday morning.
County engines from Yucca Valley, Yucca Mesa and Joshua Tree responded when the fire was reported at 11:10 a.m.
The first engine from Yucca Valley found fire coming out of the front window and entered the home to knock down the flames, Battalion Chief Scott Tuttle said.
The people renting the house drove up on the scene as firefighters worked, the chief added.
Flames extended into the attic. ‘There’s a lot of heat, smoke and fire damage inside the house,” Tuttle said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation but arson is not suspected, according to Tuttle and the Sheriff’s Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.