YUCCA VALLEY — Starting next month, Burrtec Waste and Recycling will charge all property owners in Yucca Valley on their property bills for trash and recycling pickup.
The Yucca Valley Town Council approved a new contract with Burrtec in a 5-0 vote Tuesday.
Negotiations between the town and the waste-hauling company have been ongoing, affected by many legislative changes, since 2007, according to Town Manager Curtis Yakimow.
In the new contract, customers’ fees for trash pickup will not increase, but Burrtec will start collecting payment through the tax rolls.
All residential property owners will have their trash bills placed on their property taxes, according to a staff report from Jessica Rice.
The amended agreement will go into effect on June 18.
Yucca Valley has a serious illegal trash dumping problem, Yucca Valley town staff said.
The problem exists partly because 20 to 25 percent of residential households in Yucca Valley do not have trash pickup, even though it is a requirement of the town of Yucca Valley.
“Adding this service to the residential tax roll bills ensures that all residents have trash service, with the underlying goal that illegal dumping will be reduced — which has been, as you know, a major issue in the town lately,” Rice told the Town Council.
Burrtec will pay the town 10 percent of its annual gross receipts each year for its franchise fee. On July 1, 2021, the fee will rise to 12 percent.
The company will also pay the town $25,000 per year to reimburse staff for the time and costs of administering the agreement.
