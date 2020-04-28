Bell Center bound: Two Lady Trojans will be Fighting Cacti next fall

JOSHUA TREE — Soon to be Yucca Valley High School 2020 graduates, Lady Trojan varsity basketball stars Coy Smith and Makayla Geeson will start their freshman year of college as Copper Mountain College Fighting Cacti.
Coach Ken Simmonds made the announcement via email Friday.
“I am very excited to play for CMC,” Coy Smith said in a phone conversation Sunday. “I get to stay in my hometown with people I love and know. I’m really excited to make friends and play in college.”
Makayla Geeson is also looking forward to being a Fighting Cacti. “It’s really a big deal because I’ll be able to continue playing basketball. This chance to play another sport in college is really great. It’s a way to honor my dad, who coached me my whole life, and to make him proud.”
Simmonds like recruiting from the local schools. “The locals are the first place we look. Yucca and Twentynine Palms both had great girls teams this year,” he said.
“We are lucky to have two very quality high school programs near us. This year they had some very good seniors. We are very excited that these two have chosen to stay home and be part of the Fighting Cacti family.”
Simmonds is enthusiastic about the direction the team is heading right now.
“We have three returners. Courtney Stanford from Twentynine Palms, who played the first year of the program, will be back with the team this year, which will be a big boost for us. We have the two Yucca Valley girls coming and have picked up commitments from a Florida and Nevada girl. We have several more we are pursuing at this time and are close to getting commitments. For it being April, we are happy with where we are currently.”
In the recruitment process, the coaching staff watches a lot of film on potential student athletes and attends a lot of high school games.
“We start to identify people we want to pursue early in the year who will be great representatives for CMC. We are selling the program and the school and letting them know why we think being a Cacti is the way to go.”
The coronavirus pandemic makes the recruitment process a bit tricky.
“We have gotten creative and had a Zoom conference with a group of recruits,” Simmonds said.
“We were able to have our coaching staff, academic and financial aid counselors, our head of the CMC Foundation, and even the president of our school join and provide our potential student athletes with all the information they need to make a decision,” he explained.
The health pandemic has made for many questions that can’t be answered at this point. As to when team practices might begin, the coach said, “Our hope is we will be on campus the first day of the fall semester, but we have to just wait and see. We are recruiting as if that is the case.”
