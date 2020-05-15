Our community’s collective heart is hurting after the tragedy at the Valero on Sunday afternoon. I make a trip to that convenience store to pick up the mid-week Hi-Desert Star and Shane Castro was usually there with a smile and a hello, giving folks that “homey” feeling you get when you’re a “regular.” Based on the posts by those who knew him well, he was a pleasant, kind, conscientious young man. This is certainly a loss for our community. Sending thoughts of hope and healing to his family and friends.
Joshua Tree Music Festival — Virtual Celebration started yesterday and runs through Sunday. There is a costume theme for each day and you’re encouraged to share your photos and videos as you camp out at home and enjoy music, workshops and yoga. There’s even a Kidsville and an open mic. The schedule of events and all the details to participate are available at the website at johsuatreemusicfestival.com/virtual-celebration.
The Artists’ Tea season at Joshua Tree National Park got cut short, but the organizers wanted to have one last hurrah before summer. Join them for the Artist’s Tea Season Finale Party — where else? ONLINE! The party will be held live on Zoom at 11 a.m. Sunday. The event will be hosted by Joshua Tree residents Mary Addison Hackett and Sant Khalsa. You’ll meet Artists’ Tea Program Ranger Ian Chadwick and the advisory council. Make your mug of tea, or other adult Sunday morning beverage, and join them to hear about their plans for the fall season. The easiest way to join the Zoom call is to locate the event at https://tinyurl.com/y8lvva3o or search “Artists’ Tea Season Finale Party” on Facebook for the Zoom call-in link.
The Royal Siam Thai restaurant is now open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. They are closed Tuesdays.
The restaurant is located at 61599 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree; next door to the Beatnik.
FIND Food Bank R2 Mobile Market food distribution will be back in Joshua Tree from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the new Joshua Tree Elementary School at 4950 Sunburst Ave. in Joshua Tree. No proof of income is needed – you will be asked for your name, address and number of people in your household.
More food news: The Joshua Tree Community Center is closed, however a drive-thru senior meal service is still available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at 6171 Sunburst Ave. in JT. You must be at least 60 years of age and will receive one meal packet per person. If you are not yet signed up for the program, call (951) 342-3057.
