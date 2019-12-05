YUCCA VALLEY — Kenzie’s Christmas Kart proprietor Mackenzie Johnson, now 13, will return this season to sell holiday treats to raise money for Toys For Tots.
Kenzie’s Christmas Kart will sell hot cocoa, apple cider, s’mores and other sweets and snacks from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 at 7722 Acoma Trail.
Bring the kids to play in the snow machine and enjoy the holiday lights.
This is the fifth year Johnson and her family have run the Christmas Kart. Last year, she raised more than $500 and her goal for this year is to raise $600 to buy toys for children in need.
(1) comment
Umm , why can't people just buy toys and drop them of at toys for tots locations ? Isn't that the point? Its called " Toys for Tots" . Not " Money for treats so someone else can have money to shop for toys for tots "
Not quite sure this is needful.
I applaud her effort , seems suspicious though.
