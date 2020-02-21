TWENTYNINE PALMS — Officers are asking for public help identifying the driver of an SUV who ran over a man’s legs and drove away Thursday afternoon, Feb. 20.
CHP officers report the incident took place about 2:50 p.m. on Meldora Avenue north of Indian Trail.
According to the CHP, the 22-year-old man was underneath his car checking for possible damages on the driver’s side. His car was on the right shoulder of Meldora Avenue, north of Indian Trail.
His legs were close to the traffic lane and were run over by a passing vehicle, causing serious injury.
The vehicle was described as a black, sporty SUV with unknown dealer plates. The SUV driver turned right at the stop sign and was last seen traveling westbound on Indian Trail from Meldora Avenue.
Anyone with information on the vehicle and possible driver is asked to call the CHP office at (760) 366-3707.
