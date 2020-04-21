Moose go drive-thru for breakfasts

LANDERS — After selling 840 tamales on April 12, Landers Moose members returned to their lodge Sunday and sold 135 burritos along with to-go cups of bloody marys.
“We’re trying to make enough to pay our bills,” said Don DeShon, governor of the lodge, as he waited for his next customer.
Besides paying building and utility costs, the lodge is expected to pay into Moose International charities, according to DeShon.
This was a drive-thru fundraiser, where drivers pulled up to one crew of volunteers to place their order and then to a second station where they got their food, drinks and salsa.
Volunteers like Andrea VanAmmers and Judy DeShon helped take orders and accept cash while others, including Dianna Dailey and Lesli Wilson, carted the food and drinks from inside the lodge to the waiting cars and trucks.
