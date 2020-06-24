Still closed. We know this disappoints many folks, but the Johnson Valley Community Center remains closed, and our Saturday breakfast continues as a to-go operation, serving our traditional menu items plus the increasingly popular breakfast burrito. This may be the last time, fingers crossed; the thermometer creeps higher. The unusually comfortable mornings can’t last. Breakfast is from 7 to 10 a.m. at 50567A Quailbush Road.
If you have not come to visit before, from scenic Highway 247, turn onto Larrea Road (paved), go 1¾ miles up to the corner of Quailbush Road.
So (this is getting repetitious), the cashier station is set up next to the front door again. Social distancing still pertains. Our servers will carry your breakfast outside. You may choose to picnic in the Desert Dreams Garden next door or take breakfast home for everyone.
If you wish to order in advance, phone Kim after 7 a.m. at (760) 792-4555. Keep calling if the line is busy. Or drive over to the parking lot or park on the street to order in person.
The breakfast burrito and the large breakfasts are $6, and the small breakfasts (same menu, smaller portions) cost $4. Cash and credit cards are accepted.
Reminder, we have a resupply from the Morongo Basin Historical Society of “Heart Bar and Johnson Valley Neighbors,” a book by Martha Coutant. Copies are offered as a Johnson Valley Improvement Association fundraiser for only $20 each. Check it out when you come for breakfast.
The Heart Bar was a cattle ranching operation in the first half of the 20th century, operating in the wintertime all along Old Woman Springs Road, then driving the cattle up Rattlesnake Canyon to the mountains when summertime heat arrived. The Old Woman Springs Ranch on scenic Highway 247 was their desert headquarters.
The winter headquarters name lives on in the Heart Bar Campground near Big Bear Lake, just off Highway 38 in the pines of San Bernardino National Forest. Martha Coutant, a homesteader in Johnson Valley in the 1950s, interviewed Heart Bar hands for this history, which she published in the ’80s.
