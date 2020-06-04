YUCCA VALLEY — Deputies from the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station are looking for five people who attacked a 39-year-old man in Yucca Valley Wednesday.
The suspects stabbed the victim and stole property from him.
Deputies were called to a disturbance report at 11:02 p.m. Wednesday at the 7300 block of Dumosa Avenue. They found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
The victim was transported to the Hi-Desert Medical Center and treated for his injuries. He said he was attacked by three men and two women while outside an apartment complex.
The suspects stole personal property from him and then drove away.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact detective T. Gates at the Morongo Basin station at (760) 366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or leave information at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.