Yucca Valley Animal Shelter adoptions on Valentine’s Day a success

YUCCA VALLEY — On Valentine’s Day, Yucca Valley couple Amanda and Eugene Palmer fell in love — with a beagle puppy at the Yucca Valley Animal Shelter.
The attraction was mutual and the young beagle cuddled with Amanda while Eugene went to finalize the adoption papers to take her to her forever home.
“We are thinking about calling her Dolly. She looks like a Dolly to me,” Amanda said, smiling at her new dog.
This was the third dog they have adopted from the Yucca Valley Animal Shelter. They said their sweet beagle will fit in well with the other two.
The shelter offered adoptions for $20 for Valentine’s Day.
The couple said they were told their new beagle family member came to the shelter after a senior had to relinquish her due to health problems.
Doug Smith, animal care and control manager, said the “My Furry Valentine” special was a success, with many adoptions keeping the shelter busy throughout the day.
All adoption fees include spaying or neutering and all vaccinations, Smith said.
The shelter holds many adoption events through the year, including My Furry Valentine and Pet-a-Palooza. The two biggest are Clear the Shelters and Furever Home for the Holidays, Smith said.
The Yucca Valley Animal Shelter houses animals from Yucca Valley and surrounding communities, including Morongo Valley, Joshua Tree and Landers.
It has 59 dog kennels, 50 cat kennels, 12 small-animal cages and three pens for small livestock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.