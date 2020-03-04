MORONGO BASIN — Measure C, a $54 million bond measure for local public schools, appears to have failed, according to early returns from the county elections office.
The final unofficial results from election night, reported at 6 a.m. Wednesday, showed just over 39 percent voted for the measure, while 60.65 voted “no.” The bond measure needed a 55 percent majority to pass.
So far, the elections office has counted 10,224 ballots in the Measure C election. Voter participation in that race was just under 34 percent.
Measure C would have added $39 to the annual property tax bill for every $100,000 of a parcel’s assessed value.
Proponents said it would have paid to repair or replace deteriorating school buildings and build athletic and performance arts facilities.
Opponents said property taxes in the Morongo Unified School District are already too high.
