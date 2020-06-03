Saturday breakfast to-go is still going on at the Johnson Valley Community Center, but we plan to open the hall on June 6! Tomorrow’s breakfast will have outdoor seating set up at the community center entrance.
The forecast says the temperature for this Saturday between the breakfast hours of 7 to 10 a.m. will range from 58 degrees up to 72 degrees. So our set-up outside the front door should be fairly comfortable.
Since the restaurants now have permission to open, we figure by next Saturday we will be ready to let our guests who wish to, come inside to wait for their takeaway, or eat indoors. Your choice.
This gives us time to round up a crew to remove enough tables and chairs to maintain distance. Our cooks and servers will wear masks. All during the shutdown, the building has been cleaned each week. So, are you ready to sit inside in air-conditioned comfort?
There are lots of menu choices. The large breakfast is only $6, and the same breakfast with a smaller serving is only $4.
If you want to order in advance, call ahead to Kim after 7 a.m. at (760) 792-4555. Call back if her line is busy. Or just drive into the parking lot or park on the street, and come to the cashier station by the front door.
Cash or credit cards are accepted.
Rick Russell came by with 40 more of the Johnson Valley OHV Bandanna Maps. Good thing, too. Even having been closed since his last delivery, they have been selling like hotcakes. Better than hotcakes.
These big bandannas are silk-screened with a topo map showing the trails out in the Johnson Valley Off-Highway Vehicle Area. Perfect to tie around your neck, or on the roll cage. Don’t leave home without it! They’re only $8; they make great gifts too.
Reminder, while you are here, pick up your “Heart Bar and Johnson Valley Neighbors” book of local history, by JV homesteader Martha Coutant, $20 each.
If you have not come to visit before, from scenic Highway 247, turn onto Larrea Road (paved), go 1¾ miles up to the corner of Quailbush Road.
