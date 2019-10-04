Gem and mineral show features something for everyone

The 44th annual Joshua Tree Gem, Mineral and Craft Show is back at the Sportsman’s Club of Joshua Tree this weekend and organizers say that with new craft vendors, jewelry and grab bags for kids, there’s something for everyone at the show.
The show is a long-standing favorite in the Morongo Basin. Initially started for rockhounds and mineralogists to trade, sell and buy things for their own collections, the show has expanded over the decades into a family event filled with an array of collectibles and trinkets.
Amy and David Walker with Mostly Twisted Things said they have been selling at the show for years and they always bring a crowd favorite: a geode cracking station. David Walker uses a modified bolt cutter to crack open geodes for kids or anyone interested in trying their hand at picking the best geode out of his collection.
“You’ve got to go for a hollow one,” he said. “That’s how you can tell that there’s a cavity in it full of crystals.”
Kylie, Evan and Noah Bolds, ages 9, 10 and 14 respectively, tried it on Thursday morning and each found a geode full of crystals to keep in their rooms.
Ray and Cheryl Duplechain with Gems by Ray are also long-time vendors and brought some crowd-pleasing pieces with them this year, said Ray.
“People love our heart-shaped amethysts,” he said.
Ray also brought a few small splash copper pieces. Splash copper is the run-off copper that spills out when making copper products. The “splash” of copper used to be thrown away, said Ray, but people realized that they could polish it and make it into art.
Down at the other end of the show, T&B Adventures, a local vendor that has a booth at Route 62 Vintage Market Place, was showing off a collection of rocks and crystals. Twentynine Palms locals, they said that they love coming to the show every year and they always bring grab bags for kids.
The Gem, Mineral and Craft Show opens at 9 a.m. today and Sunday at 6225 Sunburst St., Joshua Tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.