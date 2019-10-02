Karen H. Allred, a 70-year resident of California and a 40-year resident of Joshua Tree, died at her home Sept. 26, 2019. She was 78 years old.
The daughter of Charles and Katharine Hansel, she was born March 16, 1941, in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Karen was a housewife.
She was a member of the Five Star Gym & Fitness Yucca Valley.
Karen loved painting, quilting, stained glass, sewing and many other talents.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Laren S Allred.
She is survived by her brother, David Hansel, of Landers, her sweetheart, Bob English, of Joshua Tree, her son, Victor Marino, of Elwood, Indiana, her daughters, Vicki Adamske, of Newport Coast, and Toni Marino, of Landers, and her son, Henry Higgs, of Long Beach.
She is also survived by four grandchildren, Dana Alvarez, Hunter Adamske, Farro Higgs and Destiny Higgs, and seven great-grandchildren.
She was a talented individual known for her paintings and unique quilting along with her many other artistic skills. She was devoted to a healthy lifestyle, working out at the gym as much as five days out of the week. She will be missed greatly.
The family will be planning a get-together at her home for those who were close to her and her loved ones.
Commented