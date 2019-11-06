John P. Caynak, a 34-year resident of Twentynine Palms, died Oct. 12, 2019, at the age of 88.
He was born Aug. 29, 1931, in Racine, Wisconsin.
He made his career in the U.S. Marine Corps before his eventual retirement.
He is survived by his sons, John Caynak Jr., of Valley Springs, and Eric Caynak, of Port Angeles, Washington, and his stepsons, Tony Barr, of West Alexandria, Ohio, and Steve Barr, of Spring, Texas.
He is also survived by four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
At his request no services will be held.
Commented