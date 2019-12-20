Born to Art and Alma Katje in Riverside on April 29, 1926, Barbara J. Gronek lived in California for 93 years and seven months, her entire life.
She lived in Yucca Valley for 36 years, from 1962 to 1998, but prior to moving there with her family, she would visit her parents and grandparents, who lived there since she was a baby, and after moving away she still had property and friends in Yucca Valley.
Mrs. Gronek worked as a bank teller for Bank of America in Yucca Valley for 15 years before she retired.
She really enjoyed being a grandmother and great-grandmother.
She loved being with family and friends, playing cards and games, traveling, cruises, dancing and going to church.
Mrs. Gronek lived in an assisted nursing facility in Rancho Mirage before she died in Palm Desert on Dec. 2, 2019, of old age.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents Joseph and Mary Heard and her husband of 65 years, John F. Gronek.
She is survived by her children, Stephen A. Gronek, John A. Gronek and Diane L. Ainsworth, six grandsons and four great-grandchildren.
Her final resting place will be Hillside Memorial Park in Redlands, where her husband, parents and grandparents were all laid to rest.
Commented