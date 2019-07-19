Carole Fleming, a 25-year resident of Yucca Valley, died July 16, 2019, at the age of 69.
Carole loved creating beautiful stained glass pieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Fleming.
She is survived by her daughter, Jenn Fleming, of Sacramento, and her son, Brian Fleming, of San Marcos.
Carole never shied away from adventure, living and working all over the U.S. before settling back home in Southern California.
She was a wonderful mother, fiercely supportive of her children. And while Carole was a kind and giving person, she never hesitated to tell you like it is. Her wit and sense of humor was unrivaled. She was admired and loved dearly by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled Veterans of America at https://www.dav.org or P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
