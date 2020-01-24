Jamie Silver Barnett, a 41-year resident of Landers, went to join the angels on Dec. 11, 2019.
Jamie lived a long hard life. She was born deaf and then at the age of 12 got diabetes where she was insulin dependent the rest of her life.
Jamie always had a smile on her face and was always giving you a hug when she saw you. She will be greatly missed by several people, family and friends.
Jamie was preceded in death by her mom, Linda Barnett, her nephews, Christian Rhoades and RJ Barnett, and also her significant other of 14 years, Mark Owens.
She is survived by her daughter, Samantha Barnett, of Yucca Valley, her father, James Barnett, of Landers, and her sisters, Lisa Landis, of Lansing, Michigan, and Elizabeth Barnett, of Yucca Valley.
Jamie was extremely proud when she had her daughter and she cherished having Samantha.
Jamie will have a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Landers Moose Lodge No. 1788 at 58266 Reche Road, Landers, CA 92285.
