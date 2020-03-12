James was a longtime resident of Joshua Tree. He died from complications of recurring pneumonia and other lung problems on Feb. 16, 2020. He was 77 years old.
Jim was born Jan. 11, 1943, in St. Louis, Missouri, where he lived until he joined the Navy in 1960. He was stationed in San Diego. He met his future wife, Ginny, through her brother Phil, who was on the same ship. He left the service in February 1964.
Jim and Ginny married in April 1964. In February 1965, Lee, their first son, was born. They moved to St. Louis in October 1965. He worked as an apprentice in Sheetmetal construction and soon got his license. In September 1967 Karey was born. In 1987 they moved back to California and settled in Joshua Tree. He worked his trade, became a heating and air technician and in 1997 opened his own company: J&G Heat and Air Conditioning and Sheetmetal. He really enjoyed his work. Jim retired in 2009.
Jim also enjoyed bowling, hunting and especially fishing. He loved to take his family camping and fishing.
Jim is survived by his wife, Ginny, son Lee and his wife, Pam, and granddaughter Jamie, all of Yucca Valley; granddaughter Bethany “Nicole,” of Brighton, Colorado; son Karey, of Palm Springs; grandsons Ronnie, of Bringham, Utah, and Robert and Tony, of Yucca Valley; sisters Barbara Dulle, of Breeze, Illinois, and Nancy and husband Max, of Maryland Heights, Missouri; sister-in-law Dottie Nelson, of Torrance, and her children; Gary Nelson and family, of Long Beach, and Lori and husband Patrick Kalscheuer and family; brother-in-law Philip and wife Anna Kahre, of Joshua Tree; Debbee and Steve Tarr and family and Jennifer and Kevin Jobe, all from Wanteca; and nieces Lisa and Herbert Crane, of Upland, Tracey and James Lester, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. March 21 at Desert Hills Presbyterian Church in Yucca Valley.
