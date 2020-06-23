William “Bill” Paul Johnson, a resident of the Hi-Desert for more than 30 years, died from complications from long-term illness June 6, 2020, in North Texas. He was 57 years old.
The son of Norris and Patricia Johnson, he was born Jan. 6, 1963, in Orange County and was raised in California
He was a long term resident of the Hi-Desert, a hard worker and a 1981 graduate of the original Sky High School.
Bill loved building cars, especially Buicks, to showroom condition. He transferred these skills to boats while living in Havasu, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two older brothers, David and Gary, two sisters-in-law, Leah and Brenda, and one nephew, Seth.
A beloved brother and loving father, he is survived by his wife, Bonita; two daughters, Angelena and Jenna, of Mansfield, Texas; three brothers, Dennis Schulz and family, of Brea, Vern Johnson and family, of Mill River, Massachusetts, and Lawrence “Larry” Johnson and family, of Twentynine Palms; one sister, Becky Johnson, and family, of Joshua Tree; and one brother-in-law, Richard, of Riverside; as well as 15 nephews, eight nieces and many grandnieces and nephews.
Services are pending.
“Billy” always had a big smile and a great attitude. His dancing was legendary! He loved the desert and had hoped to return; enjoy it in his honor.
We love you and miss you “baby brother.”
