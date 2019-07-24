Evelyn Chester loved her life here in the desert. She took the MBTA Ready Ride several times a week and had many friends that also took the MBTA; she loved these relationships.
She was born into a Canadian family on Jan. 7, 1929, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Evelyn had three brothers who adored her and a mother who worked my mother pretty hard with household chores. Her mother dotted on her sons more than my mom.
When my mom was very young, she listened to the radio and began to sing with a wonderful voice. From then on she and others knew she had a gift. When she was a teenager, after graduating high school, she joined the Canadian Foreign Legion and went overseas to entertain the troops during World War II aboard the Queen Elizabeth. She performed in plays and sang, and really had a wonderful journey throughout Europe.
By the age of 20, she met my dad, Dennis, and they got married after my dad graduated McGill University and became an accountant. In 1956 we, as a family of four, immigrated to the USA, coming through Detroit, Michigan, legally and became resident aliens.
My mom was a wonderful wife and mother, and was a great friend to me as an adult.
My daughter Dominique indicated the next day after her passing that her voice came to her. She said she was in heaven, God was a nice being and that she loved us all. She said it was very green there.
Evelyn Chester was a 62-year resident of California, having lived in the Country Club Estates of Yucca Valley. She died at Aaspen Care of Yucca Valley on July 4, 2019. She was 90 years old.
She loved to be amongst her friends at the Yucca Valley Senior Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Chester.
She is survived by her two daughters, Diana Augimeri, of Yucca Valley, and Robin Lawrence, of Morongo Valley, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Commented