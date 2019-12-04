Carol Aileen Oliver, a 66-year resident of California and a 14-year resident of Yucca Valley, died from cancer at her home on Nov. 13, 2019. She was 66 years old.
She was the daughter of James Brett Oliver and Aileen Oliver.
She is survived by her son, Sean Kelley, of Minnesota, her grandsons, Stephen and Nick, of Indio, and her life partner, James Taber, of Yucca Valley.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at 57637 Yucca Trail in Yucca Valley. The celebration will be officiated by Otter Woman.
