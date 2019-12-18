Richard Charles Biszantz, an 85-year resident of California and a 62-year resident of Joshua Tree, died at Atria Senior Living facility in San Dimas on Dec. 8, 2019. He was 91 years old.
The son of Ellis Edward and Isabel Corine Biszantz, he was born Aug. 8, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio.
He was a bank auditor and vice president for Wells Fargo Bank.
He served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant during the Korean War.
Richard was a member of the Morongo Basin Historical Society and loved photography and woodworking.
He homesteaded 5 acres in Monument Manor in 1957 and his parents did the same with an adjoining 5 acre plot at the same time.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Terah Biszantz, who died Feb. 20, 2018.
He is survived and lovingly remembered for his kind and gentle nature by his daughters, Susan Marie Connor and Beverly Jane Sarin, his granddaughter Emily Jane Connor, five step-children, 13 step-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren.
Richard was laid to rest at 9 a.m. Dec. 16 at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier.
Commented