Dorothy Aileen Beasley, a 78-year resident of California and a 21-year resident of Yucca Valley, died at her home on Dec. 26, 2019. She was 78 years old.
The daughter of Richard and Edith Jones, she was born Jan. 4, 1941, in La Habra.
She held many positions within her life but retired from Farmers Insurance 1999.
She was president of the Flamingo Heights Association and a Lady of the Moose Landers Chapter.
She was preceded in death by both her parents and her twin sister, Darlene.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Don Beasley, and her daughter, Jodie Beasley-Hale, her son-in-law, Ryan Hale, and their six children, Don’s children, who she helped raise, and son Jimmy Beasley and daughter Sandra Duran, who combined gave her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Landers Moose Lodge.
