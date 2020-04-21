Bonnie Loy, a 20-year resident of Joshua Tree, bravely battled illness for two years. She died in Blackfoot, Idaho, on Jan. 30, 2020.
The daughter of Elizabeth Loy, she was born Sept. 25, 1979, in Newport Beach.
She graduated from Yucca Valley High School in 1998.
She worked in sales for 10 years.
Bonnie loved animals and spending time in Yellowstone National Park.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Phillip Whitty, and her stepsister, Stacey.
She is survived by mother Elizabeth Loy, of Joshua Tree, grandmother Arlene Whitty, of North Carolina, stepmother Lani Whitty, of North Carolina, aunt Lori Brinkly, of North Carolina, uncle Paul Whitty and aunt Julie Whitty, of North Carolina.
She is also survived by cousins Laurin Rivenbark, Tanner Gurganious, Cameron Gurganious and Joshua Whitty, all from North Carolina; sister Becky Wells and niece Lucie Moore, both of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and also lifelong friends Melissa, Rachel, Daniella and Colleen Morse, of Wisconsin. She was followed into death by Cujo, Bonnie’s constant companion.
No services are scheduled at this time.
A celebration of life will take place in Idaho, but the date is not yet set.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donation to the ASPCA or any other animal charity of your choice.
Bonnie was a wonderful, caring daughter. She loved spending time with her friends and their children. She loved animals and sunny days. Always brave and strong during her two-year health battle. May she find peace. We love you and miss you so.
