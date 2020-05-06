Carrie Frances Hanenberger Bigelow was born Dec. 4, 1980. She died in her home April 28, 2020 in Stafford, Virginia.
Carrie grew up in Yucca Valley, where she attended elementary, junior high and high school. She graduated from Job Corps in San Bernardino and attended Cal State San Bernardino, Copper Mountain College in Joshua Tree and graduated from Joshua Springs Chapel Bible College.
She worked as a writer/proofreader for the Hi-Desert Publishing Company and trained with GEICO insurance, becoming a licensed agent in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She also took nursing courses and worked as a medical assistant until recently.
Preceding her in death was her mother, Susan Thomas Hanenberger. She leaves behind her father Richard Hanenberger, stepmother Lorna Hanenberger, brother Mark Hanenberger, sister-in-law Jerri Hanenberger, niece Samantha Susan Hanenberger, husband Kane Bigelow, 4½-year-old son Jack Duane Bigelow, mother-in-law Angelika Bigelow, father-in-law Dallas Bigelow, nephew Johnny Nelson and friends too many to list.
Carrie loved theater. She was a member of the Screen Actors Guild. She acted in many productions at Joshua Tree Playhouse, Theatre 29, Riverside Community Theater and Palm Springs Theater. She taught voice lessons in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
A celebration of life will be held at the Joshua Springs Calvary Chapel Prayer Garden at 10 a.m. on May 16, 2020. You may park your car nearby and FM 88.5 will stream the service live into your car radio. Internment follows at Joshua Tree Memorial Park.
So dance away, Carrie! Your outgoing personality, humor and zest for life will be dearly missed.
