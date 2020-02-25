Winnie E. Patrick

On Sunday evening, Feb. 16, 2020, Winnie Patrick made her journey to be with the Lord, having died in her sleep at home.
Winifred Elaine Wright was born on Oct. 25, 1929, in Sacramento to Lyman “Sonny” Wright and Mildred “Millie” (Kara) Wright.
Winnie was raised on the electrical substation of Grand Island in the Sacramento River Delta during the Great Depression as a father’s daughter. Roller skating on the transformer pads, hopping over the service rails proved to be such great fun for the youngster’s early childhood, second only to John Deere tractor rides with her dad.
Listening to baseball games on the radio proved to be a favorite pastime with her father amid the more somber World War II newscasts. Her cousin Billy was in glider operations over Normandy and as a result she became an avid V-Mail correspondent.
Very proudly she would relate that she had once climbed the substation’s water tower with her father and often rode with him in the company’s trouble car. During inevitable power outages she would answer the company telephone to address customers’ concerns.
As a Rainbow Girl, Winnie served as Grand Representative to the State of Indiana.
On March 29, 1948, Henry G. Patrick and Winifred E. Wright were married in Carson City, Nevada. They lived on Grand Island until 1963. Then Winnie’s husband, a U.S. Navy veteran, and daughters traveled to Twentynine Palms for her pulmonary health. There, she and her husband began the business of Patrick Electric. Winnie often drove as far as Riverside, etc. on re-supply material runs, along with raising the four girls: Sharon, Linda, Cathy and Barbara, who grew to love the Mojave Desert as much as their mother.
In 1976 Winnie and Henry traveled cross country via a road trip to the mountains and seashore of North Carolina. Having visited with daughter Linda, they returned overland to vacation through the heartland of America.
After the electrical business, the adventuresome couple accompanied by her father and mother traveled western Canada and Alaska on wilderness RV trips.
In 1988, she lost her husband of just 40 years to illness.
In 1994 Winnie continued a thirst for adventure by hiking in and photographing the great outdoors with her special friend Ken Kreklau, visiting 23 of the westernmost contiguous states completing 12 state high points and ascending two more, including Humphreys Peak to its false summit and Mount Whitney to Trail Camp. She also viewed eight other state high points from a scenic distance. Her trips abroad with a dear friend Lillian Rinkes included China, Czech Republic and Ireland. In China she celebrated her birthday while boating down the Yangtze River. The band on board serenaded her by playing the only English song they knew, “Oh Susana.” That memory always brought a smile to her face.
Winnie regularly attended the Little Church of the Desert for more than 50 years. With a penchant for serving others, she served as a reference librarian for the Twentynine Palms County Library for more than 20 years. Always a staunch supporter of the military, she welcomed the returning warriors of Desert Storm with no less enthusiasm than for G.I.s returning from World War II. Winnie served the Morongo Basin as a hospice volunteer for 11 years and as a volunteer with the Joshua Tree National Park plant nursery for nearly four years.
Winnie spent most of her life caring for her four daughters, who will always remember her humor, strength and the immense love she shared with her children and grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband; her in-laws; a sister, Phyllis Manica (Don); her parents; one daughter, Linda Noble, and husband Larry; and a brother-in-law, Robert James.
Winnie is survived by sister Jerry James, of Sacramento; daughters Sharon Rodriguez (Mark), of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Cathy Patrick, of Twentynine Palms, and Barbara Patrick, of Boulder City, Nevada; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her special friend of 25 years; and many dear friends and relatives.
Her daughters thank Ken for the loving and devoted care he showed their mom during her twilight years. Per Winnie’s wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Winnie’s name to your local Friends of the Library or hospice care.
