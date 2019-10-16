Kevin Anthony Fisher, a lifelong resident of California and a five-year resident of Joshua Tree, died Oct. 4, 2019, at Means Dry Lake in Johnson Valley. He was 32 years old.
The son of Jerry Fisher and Kim Barrett, he was born Dec. 29, 1986, at Desert Regional hospital in Palm Springs.
He was a Valley Pipeline foreman for five ears, and a finisher at Jerry Fisher Cement Inc. for 12 years.
Kevin loved riding offroad motorcycles and trucks, camping and watching all types of sports. He had a liking for the Saints football team and his fiancée, Lauren Meyers, and having a beer or two with family and friends.
He is survived by his father, Jerry Fisher, his mother, Kim Barrett, his stepmother, Leslie Fisher, and his stepfather, Jim Barrett, all of Morongo Valley; his fiancée, Lauren Meyers, of Joshua Tree; his brothers, Lance Fisher, of Morongo Valley, and Jarren Armstrong, of Arizona; and his sisters, Nicole Fisher, of Nevada, and Nicole Rodriguez and Desiree Barrett Wilson, of Morongo Valley.
He is also survived by his loved nephews and nieces, Nick and Christian Hodges and Shelly and Evan Fisher, of Morongo Valley, and Kylie and Sydney Crotty and Koltyn and Emma Fisher, of Pahrump, Nevada; and cousins Marisa Lewis, of Lincoln, and Joshua Fisher, of Pahrump, Nevada.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 at Joshua Springs Calvary Chapel of Yucca Valley, with a memorial service to immediately follow from noon to 1 p.m.
A graveside service is still to be determined.
